Plenty of horse riding action at gymkhana event in Donnelly



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Horse enthusiasts converged at the Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly during Aug. 4-5 for a gymkhana event.



The first day was a “jackpot” event for money and prizes. The second day was a fun event.



The first day included barrel racing and pole bending. The second day consisted of these activities plus stakes and flags.



The competitors were divided into the peewee, junior and adult categories. The winners of the first day are found in the photo above.



Among the highlights, Montana Phelps led Jaxon Robinson on his horse for peewee barrel racing. Their smiles were evident as they made their way around the barrels.