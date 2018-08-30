Hope springs eternal at the annual McLennan Terry Fox Run September 16



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The annual Terry Fox Run will take place at 1pm, Sunday September 16, leaving from the McLennan Fitness Gym entrance located on the back parking lot of Ecole Providence School.



As all trails are paved, participants can run, walk, bike ride, roller blade or use any suitable means of completing all or portion of the circuit.



Those wishing to participate can register online at http://www.terryfox.org or at the starting point on the day of the event.



This year marks the 38 anniversary of Terry Fox’s “Marathon of Hope” continuing the remarkable legacy of Terry Fox who died of cancer at the age of 22, on June 28, 1981.



His Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research has inspired millions around the world to take part in the annual Terry Fox Run, a non-competitive event established in 1981, which has raised in excess of $700-million for cancer research.



Due to Terry Fox’ vision and determination that continues to inspire millions to participate in the annual run, this remarkable fundraising success has been accomplished without corporate sponsorship or associated merchandising as Fox himself had directed.



Fox wanted no distractions from the sole focus of creating cancer awareness and raising money for research to defeat this devastating disease.



Event organizer, Kristen Blanchette, took over the reins from her father Francis Lessard three years ago.



“My dad organized it since the beginning but he has now passed the torch to me but he still sets up the course,” says Blanchette.



With the schools doing their own Terry Fox Run later in September, Blanchette says that the event she organizes doesn’t raise nearly as much money as it used to.



However, they continue to hold it because people still want to come out and support those whose lives have been affected by cancer.



“People have asked me why we still keep doing it because the schools are doing it,” says Blanchette.“But the schools are not for the entire community so we hold the event for those in the community who want to participate.”



However, the McLennan Terry Fox Run, which is three laps around the town and is approximately 10km, still brings out on average between 30 to 40 participants and others do the run and fulfill their pledges at times that are convenient for them.



For more information, contact Kristen Blanchette at 780-837-1800.