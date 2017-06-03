Honey Festival is set for June 16-18, concerts and slow-pitch tournament among activities

Express Staff

There will be plenty of activities to choose from for the annual Honey Festival in Falher, which is slated for June 16-18.

Here is a tentative schedule of the activities. The final version will be published in the Express in the near future. Unless otherwise stated, the activities will take place at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

June 16

. Dinner and beer garden, 5-7 p.m.

. Midnight swim at Falher Regional Pool, 8 p.m. to midnight.

. SaFire and her fire eating performance, 6:30 – 7 p.m., and 8:30 to 9 p.m. Check YouTube for videos of her act.

. Shelly Dubois and her band, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

June 17

. Pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m.

. Fun Run Walk, starts and ends at FRRC, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

. Honey Pot Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

. Cooking demonstrations 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

. Art exhibition and workshops, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

. Bee demonstrations, 10-10:30 a.m., and 1-1:30 p.m.

. Parade around Falher, 11 a.m. to noon.

. Show & Shine, 12-5 p.m. on Main Street.

. Around the World Food Sampling, 12-2 p.m.

. Children’s games and makeup artist, 12-5 p.m.

. Family entertainment with home grown artists, 1-5 p.m.

. SaFire Hoop Lessons with kids, 2-3 p.m.

. Dinner barbecue, 5-7 p.m.

. C.Alice performance, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

June 18

. Ste. Anne Parish Centennial Celebration at the church, 10-11 a.m. for bilingual mass; followed by lunch at the Centre Chevaliers at noon; as well as activities for children; and songs by local artists, 2-5 p.m.

Slow-pitch tournament

There will also be a slow-pitch tournament throughout the weekend. Lynn Florence is the contact person for registration information, as well as volunteering for the Honey Festival. Call (780) 837-0389.

Also, go to www.thehoneyfestival.ca for more information.