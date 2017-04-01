The Honey Festival Committee ‘Mead and Greet’ on May 13 at the Centre Chevaliers

Honey Festival

The purpose of this dinner is to unite business owners and community groups, along with their families and employees, as we launch the 25th Honey Festival celebration.

Each and every business and community group is important to our region and could be a valuable part of the festival, and even leading up to the Honey Festival weekend. As you are greeted at the door, you will have the opportunity to sample different types of meads (honey wine) and honey beers.

After you’re seated at smartly decoracted tables, you will be introduced to Chefs Doreen Prei and Kathryn Joel. These highly recognized chefs will entertain you as they prepare a full three-course meal right in front of your eyes.

This meal experience is one you will remember for a long time. You will be catered to like kings and queens (or should we say, drones and queens).

No standing in line for buffet, all you do is relax and enjoy the cooking demonstrations, the jokes and laughs, the fine cuisine, instrumental music by local artists and the courteous service provided by our local youth.

Chefs Doreen and Kathryn are great advocates of utilizing locally produced foods and are enthusiastic about promoting their views, as well as sharing their recipes.

On May 13, we will have the distinct opporunity of feasting a savory dinner of lamb, locally grown vegetables and scrumptious dessert, each made with a touch of our world-class honey.

Your evening will end around 11 p.m., with you feeling motivated to represent your business or group by entering a float in the parade, by decorating your store front, by having Honey Festival sidewalk sales and by helping promote the festivities that will take place on June 16, 17 and 18. And …

‘Beelieve’ it or not, there’s more to gain than a beautiful dinner date with work associates and family:

. You could be the winner of a prize that will help you get in the Honey Festival spirit!

. You will get a receipt – a tax deductible donation of $120 gets you two tickets for the dinner.

. You get new recipes to take home.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

Clean casual/semi-formal attire is preferred.

For more information, contact Lorraine Desaulniers at (780) 837-1740, or Silvia Braithwaite at (780) 837-4877.