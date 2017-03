Express Staff

The public is invited to the home business trade show, which will be held at the Club Alouette in Falher from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 18.

Many vendors will be present to sell items like steeped teas, jewelry, candles, toys, native arts etc.

A home-made lunch will be available for purchase.

Doris Snider, the organizer, will donate all the proceeds from the event to Georges P. Vanier’s lunch program.