Home Business Trade Show at Club Alouette, a very successful initiative contributing to a very important cause

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Home Business Trade Show at Club Alouette in Falher took place on Saturday March 18 to coincide with SARDA’s Agricultural Trade Show.

The event had 26 vendors from the region offering merchandise such as clothing, First Nations crafts, skin care, specialty teas, children’s books and a great deal more.

Lunch was available at the club giving shoppers the opportunity to browse and then sit back to eat and relax.

The show was a great success due in part to the momentum of people in town for the Trade Show and the additional benefit of having the FCSS shuttle bus stop outside the club.

The FCSS free bus shuttled people between different events and venues saving people the walk or having to move their cars.

Event organizer, Doris Snider who owns Steeped Tea, a home-based specialty tea business said it was a very successful event raising $800 from the tables, which she has donated to G.P. Vanier lunch program.

I don’t organize these events for the money. I make my money from the people who buy my tea,” says Snider. “But the money raised from the tables I always donate to a cause.”

Snider, who has organized numerous home-based business events says she always donates the money raised to a cause she really believe in.

“I am a firm believer in the Vanier lunch program,” she says. “Kids can’t learn if they are hungry and the lunch program gives them that ability to learn.

“The program is also provided with great discretion so no one need be aware of who avails of it.”

This is the second time Snider has donated the proceeds of an event to G.P. Vanier lunch program and the money raised from an event she organized last Christmas went to the local foodbank.

Snider acknowledges that credit also goes to the many vendors who participate in these events and to those who come to shop and support these shows.