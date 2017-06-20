Highlights of the 25th annual Honey Festival

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The 25th annual Honey Festival was held in Falher during the weekend of June 16-18.

The events included a parade, entertainment in the Falher Curling Rink a Show N Shine on Main Street, a fun walk/run and children’s activities in the Honey Capital Park. Here are some photos of the event, and a story and more photos will be featured in the June 28 edition of the Express.

Also, look for several video clips of the festival, including complete coverage of the parade, on the Express’ Facebook page.