Local high school golfers participate in High Level zone tournament

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Ecole Heritage and Georges P. Vanier sent their senior high golfers to High Level on Sept. 17 for a zone tournament.



They were among 11 girls to participate in the tournament.



Sisters Anique Tardif and Zoe Tardif represented Ecole Heritage. Zoe Tardif placed fourth overall, while Anique Tardif shot a score of 100, placing second and winning the silver medal. Anique Tardif decided not to participate in the provincial tournament, which was held Sept. 24-25 in Calgary.



As for the GPV players, Jenna Brulotte scored 113 and placed third overall, taking the bronze medal.



“I was really excited,” says Brulotte. “I just wanted to golf.”



Her third-place finished allowed her to participate in the provincial tournament, too, but she declined to go because of the time commitment.



Hannah Sasseville scored 128 at the High Level tournament, placing eighth overall. While the competition was tough at the tournament, it wasn’t as tough as she expected.



Coach Dave Pedden takes pride in Brulotte and Sasseville, especially for their commitment to the sport.



“I’m proud of both of them,” says Pedden. “They’ve been practicing hard and they take the game seriously.”



The junior high team went to the Mighty Peace Golf & Country Club on Sept. 25 for their zone tournament.