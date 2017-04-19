High Prairie RCMP Seize Cocaine after Executing Search Warrant

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – On April 15, 2017 High Prairie RCMP Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment and Lakeshore Regional Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at an address on the Sucker Creek First Nation.

RCMP seized cannabis marihuana, a quantity of cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales, and packaging materials. A defensive baton, unsecured ammunition and various drug paraphernalia were also seized in the residence as part of their investigation.

Six individuals have been arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Jessica Marie Anderson, age 25 of Grouard is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Michael Troy Willier, age 30 of High Prairie is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Ivan Craig Cunningham, age 40 of High Prairie is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Amanda Elizabeth Willier, age 37 of High Prairie is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Lavern Willier, age 61 of Joussard is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of cannabis marihuana not greater than 30 grams contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

David Ryan Willier, age 24 of Whitecourt is charged as follows:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of cocaine contrary to s.4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to s.91(2) of the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with condition of undertaking contrary to s.145(5.1) of the Criminal Code

They all were released from custody and court appearances have been scheduled for May 29, 2017 in High Prairie Provincial Court for 5 of the persons charged. David Ryan Willier is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on June 19, 2017.

