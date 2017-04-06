High Prairie RCMP Seeks Public’s Assistance in locating Missing 13-year-old female

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old female. Mary Estelle was last seen near the High Prairie A & W Restaurant on April 4, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Mary Estelle is described as:

• Aboriginal

• 5’1” tall

• 114 lbs.

• Long black hair with brown eyes

• Wearing blue jeans, white tank top, and long purple sweater

Mary is believed to be travelling to the Grande Prairie or Calgary area.

If you have information about Mary Estelle’s whereabouts, please call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

