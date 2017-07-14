High Prairie RCMP Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Male

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lynn Vern Pearson, age 38, of High Prairie.

Lynn is described as:

Aboriginal

5’11” tall

229 lbs.

Black hair with brown eyes

Lynn may be in or travelling to Saskatchewan.

If you have information about Lynn’s whereabouts, please call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).