High Prairie RCMP Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Male

RCMP
News release
High Prairie, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lynn Vern Pearson, age 38, of High Prairie.
Lynn is described as:
- Aboriginal
- 5’11” tall
- 229 lbs.
- Black hair with brown eyes
Lynn may be in or travelling to Saskatchewan.
If you have information about Lynn’s whereabouts, please call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).