High Prairie RCMP Seek Public’s Assistance in locating Missing 16-year-old female

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Diane Okemow was last seen in High Prairie on May 15, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Diane is described as:

Aboriginal

5’5” tall

130 lbs.

Long black hair with brown eyes

Wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes

If you have information about Diane Okemow’s whereabouts, please call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).