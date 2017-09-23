High Prairie RCMP make multiple drug seizures and arrest

RCMP

News release

High Prairie, Alberta – On September 14th, 2017 the High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit and members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment conducted a Search Warrant on a residence in High Prairie. Four Individuals from High Prairie were arrested for Possession for the purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Cannabis.

On September 15th, 2017 the Integrated Drug Unit and members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Kapaweno First Nation which led to an arrested of two individual for Possession of Cannabis. Further investigation and search of the vehicle lead to the seizure of approximately 72 grams of Cocaine, various drug paraphernalia, and $640 dollars in Canadian Currency. Both occupants were subsequently arrested for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine.

The morning of September 21st, 2017 the High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit and members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment conducted a traffic stop where it was determined that cannabis was present inside the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for Possession of Cannabis. Further investigation and search of the vehicle lead to the seizure of approximately 66 grams of Cannabis for the Purpose of Trafficking along with 9 grams of Magic Mushrooms.

The High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit and High Prairie RCMP Detachment ask that any drug related activity or information you may have please don’t hesitate to contact the High Prairie RCMP at 604-523-3370 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477)