High Prairie RCMP / Major Crimes Unit – North investigate homicide

Atikameg, Alberta – On the night of Saturday, January 14, 2017, at approximately 9:17 p.m., members of the High Prairie RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a shooting outside of a residence in Atikameg wherein a 32-year-old man had died.

Police attended the scene and located the deceased man. The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU), together with its Police Dog Services (PDS) and Forensic identification Section (FIS), were dispatched to the location. MCU has assumed carriage of the investigation. Initial evidence indicates that this was not a random incident.

Witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing as police examine and process the scene of the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, however, additional details may become available as the police investigation progresses.

Atikameg is located approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.