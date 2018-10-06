High Prairie RCMP investigating break & enter and seeking public assistance

RCMP

News release

The RCMP are investigating a break and enter which occurred on October 3, at the Bell Store. Public assistance is being sought to identify a male associated to the break in.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., a break and enter alarm at the store was dispatched and RCMP responded. It was determined that a lone male broke in the front door, entered the store, but then fled prior to taking any merchandise.

Surveillance photos are attached and the High Prairie RCMP are requesting that if anyone knows the identity of the male, or has information about this investigation, to call the detachment at 780-523-3378. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.