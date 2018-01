RCMP

News release

On Monday, January 15, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m., RCMP were called to an area adjacent to a roadway on the east side of town for a report of a sudden death.

Responding members located a deceased adult female on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The police investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when information becomes available.