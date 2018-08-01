High Prairie RCMP investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision

RCMP

News release

On Tuesday July 31st, 2018 at approximately 5:30 p.m., High Prairie RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle roll over collision on Highway 750 in community of Grouard, Alberta, approximately 30 km northeast of High Prairie.

A northbound car crossed the centre line, went into the ditch on the opposite side, and rolled onto its roof.

The lone occupant, a 48-year-old man from McLennan, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the scene. The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact High Prairie Detachment.

The investigation is continuing; however, no charges are being considered.