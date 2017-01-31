High Prairie RCMP confirm arrest of third and final suspect in Atikameg homicide

RCMP

News release

Atikameg, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP confirm that Patrick Letendre** (24) of Atikameg was arrested last Friday without incident and is in custody on a charge of second degree murder in connection to the death of Jeff Gladue who had been found deceased outside a residence on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atkiameg, Alberta.

Two other people are in custody and each have been charged with one count of second degree murder in this investigation: Blake Anderson** (21) of Slave Lake and Ivy Laboucan** (40) of Atikameg.

Police are not seeking anyone else in this investigation.

The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

Atikameg, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP confirm that Patrick Letendre** (24) of Atikameg was arrested last Friday without incident and is in custody on a charge of second degree murder in connection to the death of Jeff Gladue who had been found deceased outside a residence on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atkiameg, Alberta.

Two other people are in custody and each have been charged with one count of second degree murder in this investigation: Blake Anderson** (21) of Slave Lake and Ivy Laboucan** (40) of Atikameg.

Police are not seeking anyone else in this investigation.

The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.