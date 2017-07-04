High Prairie RCMP Charge Pair in Robbery, Seek Wanted Male

RCMP

High Prairie, Alberta –On June 22, 2017, High Prairie RCMP arrested an adult male and female and laid several charges after it was alleged the pair was involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store in High Prairie on June 11, 2017 and allegedly robbed another convenience store in Valleyview on the same date. The investigation was a collaborative effort assisted by Faust RCMP, Valleyview RCMP, and the RCMP Edmonton Interview Team.

Raymond Donald Mitchell, age 26, of Grande Prairie is facing Criminal Code charges of Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Aiding and Abetting, and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Device. Tamara Anne Baytha, age 25, of Yellowknife is facing Criminal Code charges of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Aiding and Abetting. The pair is also charged with other Criminal Code offences relating to a robbery that occurred in Valleyview on the same date.

Raymond Mitchell appeared in court on June 26, 2017 and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on July 10, 2017. Tamara Baytha was released on a $3000 no cash Recognizance for court on June 26, 2017 and will appear again on July 10, 2017 at High Prairie Provincial Court.

High Prairie RCMP are also requesting information in locating a third suspect who is currently wanted for several robbery related offences in relation to the convenience store robberies in both High Prairie and Valleyview.

Daniel Tanner Bigcharles, age 21, of High Prairie is wanted for the following offences:

Robbery w/ a firearm

Disguise w/ intent to commit an indictable offence

Using a firearm in the commission of offence

Weapons possession contrary to an order

Fail to comply with conditions of recognizance (x2)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Daniel Bigcharles is also charged with additional offences relating to the convenience store robbery in Valleyview.

High Prairie RCMP advise the public not to approach Daniel Bigcharles and instead call local police immediately.

High Prairie RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-523-3370 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).