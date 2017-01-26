High Prairie RCMP believe third suspect in Atikameg homicide may be Grande Prairie area

RCMP

Atikameg, Alberta – Current information obtained by the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU), suggests that the third person wanted in connection to the murder of an Atikameg man on Jan. 14, 2017, may be in the Grande Prairie area.

A Warrant of Arrest has been issued for Patrick Letendre (24) of Atikameg on the charge of second degree murder in the death of Jeff Gladue (32), also of Atikameg. Letendre is considered to be dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him if he is seen, but to call police immediately.

Patrick Letendre is described as follows:

– 24-year-old aboriginal male

– 175 cm tall (5’9”)

– 84 kg (184 lbs.)

– Brown eyes

– Black hair

– Tattoos: “LETENDRE” across upper back / “459” on left arm

– Scar on nose

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation or the whereabouts of Patrick Letendre, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.