High Prairie Quilt Guild hosts annual show Oct. 21-22

Chris Clegg

Spotlight

Canada has celebrated its 150th birthday all year so it seems only fitting that the High Prairie Quilt Guild will use our nation’s birthday as its theme for the annual show and sale Oct. 21-22.

“Our theme is The Threads of Canada,” says guild president Marla Willier.

“Expect to see a lot of red and white.”

It doesn’t mean every entry abides to the theme, although many members go the extra mile to make a quilt to adhere to it. Patrons attending can expect to see quilts comprised of every colour under the rainbow.

This year marks the 22nd year of the show, to be held again in the High Prairie St. Andrew’s School gymnasium.

The gym will be filled with beautiful quilts to capacity, well over 100 entries – and possibly as many as 150. Large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings will all be displayed. Each will be clearly marked whether they are for sale or display.

In addition to the quilts expected at the show, vendors are expected to attend including Four Paws Quilting from Edmonton and Pink Petunia Patchwork from Little Smoky.

Four Paws is donating a portion of sales to Animal Rescue. Quilters and hobbyists can purchase all their supplies and receive helpful tips on your favourite pastime whether a seasoned quilter or beginner.

The show will again hold a silent auction with dozens of items up for bid.

“If you see something at our silent auction that you would like and don’t want to wait on the bidding process – pay the “buy it now” price and you can leave smiling with your hand-made item,” says Willier.

The guild will also have a 10 for $5 table. People can buy 10 tickets for $5 and place their tickets in the prize they hope to win.

“There are items for everyone’s interest, including children,” says Willier.

The guild’s annual raffle has up for grabs a beautiful queen-sized quilt valued at about $500. Second prize is a lap quilt valued at about $250, and third prize is a quilted bag valued at about $80. Tickets are $2 each and available at the door, or guild members.

“Our raffles support our guild project which is quilts for patients undergoing cancer treatments,” says Willier.

The raffle is always a sellout with the last tickets sold at the show.

Yvonne Sanders is providing the concession and is sure to include her delicious pastry items.

Admittance to the show is $3 and you can vote on your favourite small and large quilt and enter your name to win a door prize. Willier adds the club truly appreciates the support given by the 300+ people who attend each year.

“We’d like to thank the public for attending and hope they enjoy the show as much as we enjoy bringing it to them.”

The guild always welcomes new members. Their membership fee is only $20 per year. They meet the third Friday of each month at St. Andrew’s School.

Doors to the show open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.