High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show coming in April

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

All outdoor enthusiasts and the general public are invited to the annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

It will be held in the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and curling rink during April 22-23. The event is expected to be filled to capacity with exhibitors.

“We’re short of space,” says chairperson Darrell Basarab. “We’re turning away exhibitors.”

The exhibitors will come from all over Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosts this event every year and the entry fee is $5 per person each day. A park and ride service will be available between the Peavine Inn and Suites and the arenas for both days.

Home-based businesses will be in the curling rink, including arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and kitchenware. The Sports Palace will feature exhibitors for things like quads, boats, RVs and sleds. The GBRC will have the firearms dealers, as well as archery equipment, custom made knives and taxidermy services.

A three-gun raffle is part of the event. The firearms to be raffled this year are:

1. Browning A5 Camo 12-gauge shotgun.

2. Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon Rifle Creedmoor with scope.

3. Henry Evil Roy .22 LR lever action rifle.

Also being raffled is a DJI Phantom 4 Drone. It features precision hovering, tap to fly, and a sport mode.

Tickets are $5 each for both raffles and they are available from Fish and Game association members, as well as Allan’s Welding, NAPA Auto Parts, UFA and POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie. The draws for all four prizes will be held at 4 p.m. on April 23.

A dinner and dance will be held at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall north of High Prairie, in the evening of April 22. Backwater Breakdown will be the featured entertainment. Tickets are $30 each for adults and $15 for children ages 10-14, while children under 10 are free. These tickets are also available from those listed above.

Volunteers are required to help with the event, so please contact Leo Forseille at (780) 523-1550 for more information.

Keep up to date about the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show at www.hpfishandgame.com, or go to their Facebook page.