High Level RCMP – Officer-Involved Shooting *update: charges*

High Level, Alta. – One male has been charged in relation to a shooting incident on January 12, 2019.
Ivan Joseph Ell (30) of High Level has been charged with:
Attempted murder with a firearm (x2)
Pointing a firearm
Uttering threats
Discharge firearm with intent
Mischief under $5000
Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
Possess firearm without holding a license
Ell remains in custody until his next court appearance on February 4, 2019.
As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.
BACKGROUND
Jan. 13, 2019
High Level RCMP – Officer-Involved Shooting
High Level, Alta. – The High Level RCMP encountered a situation yesterday evening that led to the discharge of a police firearm which injured one male.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2019, High Level RCMP members responded to a call regarding a distraught male at a residence south of High Level, Alta. Upon arrival, members engaged with the male who produced a firearm. The subject fired the weapon and an officer returned fire. The male later barricaded himself in the residence.
“K” Division Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Air Services were engaged as a result of the incident.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, the male surrendered into police custody and was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No officers were injured as a result of the incident.
The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified of the incident and indicated the investigation would remain with the RCMP.
There are no further details to provide at this time. A news release will be issued as more details become available.