High Level RCMP investigate sudden death

RCMP

News release

High Level, Alberta – Last night (May 14), at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the High Level RCMP Detachment responded to a report of gunfire at a rural residence in the Municipal District of McKenzie. A man who was seriously injured at the residence was transported to the High Level Hospital, where he died later.

Initial investigation has revealed that shortly after the complaint of gun shots was received by police last night, witnesses reported that a pickup truck had left the residence in which the injured man was located.

In another incident, Fort Vermilion RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a remote location within their detachment area. Police are investigating to determine whether the vehicle fire is related to the sudden death in High Level.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit – North (MCU) have assumed carriage of the sudden death investigation and are being assisted by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section as they process the scene.

New information will be provided to the media by way of updates when it becomes available.

The High Level RCMP Detachment would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this matter and asks that they call 780-926-2226. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers. At Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00. We want your tip, not your name. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).