HFCRD announces death of Valleyview staff member

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division

News release

(October 2, 2017) It is with shock and sadness that we confirm the loss of a Holy Family Catholic Regional Division staff member. An Educational Assistant, Librarian and Bus Driver for St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview, was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday evening. The scope of this tragedy is worldwide and we are feeling its impact here at home. The District will be continuing to support our entire school family. We will have crisis support in place immediately and as long as is needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, as well as all the families affected by this unimaginable attack.

Betty Turpin

Superintendent