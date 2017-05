Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

One-half of Ecole Heritage’s gym played host to a community garage sale during May 3-4.

The parent council held their second annual event as a fundraiser for an endowment fund, for school activities.

“It went really well,” says organizer Christine Aubin. “We had a lot of contributions.”

Items such as electronics, toys, dishes, furniture and clothing were set up on tables.

The parent council will make the garage sale an annual event.