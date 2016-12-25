Ecole Heritage volleyball coaches reflect on the end of the season

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The senior boys volleyball team at Ecole Heritage can be proud of its achievements this past season, says coach James Bazan-Lindsay, especially with another zone win.

“We got to win zones and went to provincials for the fourth time in five years,” he says.

The senior boys had mostly new players this season, with four Grade 10 and four Grade 12 players.

Bazan-Lindsay’s biggest challenge for his team was to make them learn from their mistakes during the season.

Although the team had their ups and downs throughout the season, they played well at provincials, he adds.

Zones were held at Ecole Heritage on Nov. 17, where they won the banner.

Provincials were held on Bow Island during the weekend of Nov. 24-26 and they placed fifth overall there.

Junior boys

Patrick Simon, the junior boys’ coach, is pleased his team won the zones in Ridge Valley, held during the weekend of Nov. 4-5.

This is the seventh consecutive season the junior boys’ team has won zones.

But this was also a rebuilding year for the team, as there were many rookie players.

As such, they weren’t strong at the start of the season, but they progressed and improved as it went along.

“They peaked at the right time (at zones),” says Simon.

His task was to get them into shape during the first half of the season.

Then he focused on their skills, strategy develop and sportsmanship for the second half.

Simon wanted them to appreciate the importance of working hard, as well as sportsmanship.

They can apply these skills to their daily lives, which includes the school environment, he adds.

Simon gave the Grade 6 students the opportunity to practice with his team during the season, in preparation for when they join next year.

Junior girls

Jean-Pierre Lavoie, the junior girls’ coach, says he had a good mix of players, including rookies and veterans.

What he wanted them to appreciate was the learning process.

“The girls respected that process,” says Lavoie. “It showed in how they improved during the season. We’re very proud of how they did.”

The team finished the season with a silver medal, which they earned at zones in Hines Creek during Nov. 18-19. They played against St. Thomas More of Fairview in the finals.

They came up short for gold, but they won the silver medal.