École Heritage Terry Fox school run raises over $2,100 for cancer research



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

École Heritage held its Terry Fox Run on September 25 with all students taking part.



The students ran a 900 meters loop that also gave them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the French street names, which included rue Charbonneau, avenue Roy, rue St. Croix and avenue Giroux, all representing the French heritage of the neighbourhood and hence the name of the school itself, Ecole Heritage.



“Ecole Heritage has been participating in the Terry Fox school run for over 10 years and each year we hear new stories of families and friends dealing with cancer,” says school Animateur culturel and event organizer, Joel Lavoie.



“The Terry Fox story is one that motivates and inspires everyone involved, young and old, and that’s why we are able to have such success fundraising.”



This year, the school raised over $2100 to donate to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research.



The Grade 1 class, who participated in the run with Mme Maryse Simon raised an impressive $615.



“I am always amazed by the generosity of our community, they’re awesome,” says Lavoie.



Among the participants in the Terry Fox school run was Grade 1 student and cancer survivor Xavier Anctil.



The student to run the most laps was Grade 9 student, Joshua St. André who ran seven laps of the 900 meter loop.