Heritage teams win in Fairview, Grimshaw October 8, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The junior high girls' team won gold at the STM/FHS Invitational Tournament held during Sept. 22-23. The team was undefeated and beat Fairview High School in the final. In front, from left, are Anique Tardif, Meera Sylvain, Nadia Lavoie, Brooke Lambert, Mia Maisonneuve. In back, from left, Coach Sophie du Tremblay, Aaqilah Charron, Hannah Dion, Tenille Guérette, Trista Boissoneault, Amber Labrecque and Coach Cristal Guérette. The senior high girls' team won silver at the Grimshaw Invitational Tournament held during Sept. 22-23. The girls lost the final to the Eaglesham Sonics. In front, from left, are Gabrielle Velie, Veronica Jacob, Nadia Sylvain, Tyler Maure, and Edith Sanchez. In the back row, from left, are Émilie Aubin, Zoé Tardif, Amber Guérette, Ashley Mussio, Celina Bouchard and Coach Nicole Walisser.