Heritage students show their Christmas talents, fun

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The gym at Ecole Heritage was filled to capacity on Dec. 15, as parents and the public took in the school’s annual Christmas lunch and concert.

The lunch, consisting of turkey and all the trimmings, was prepared and served by many volunteers. Then the tables were cleared away and the chairs lined up for the concert.

Principal Nicole Walisser was among those to welcome everyone.

Among the many performances were singing groups. The preschool group performed ‘J’ai demandé à Noël’. After their performance, they watched a multimedia presentation showing each one of them.

For the Donald Trump haters and supporters, Grade 6 student Denis Bouchard got into character by wearing the suit and a toupee. See the Christmas supplement for a photo and caption of Denis Bouchard.

Other Grade 6 students held a ‘Year in Review’ and some got pumped through exercise.

With guitar in hand, Joel Lavoie led a group of Grade 3 and 4 students in performing ‘Vive le vent!’

Santa Claus was the subject of many skits, including one where he is supposed to get a makeover. A number of people try to convince him with their approaches to a ‘makeover’. But he isn’t easily swayed by their efforts.

Then there was ‘TV Heritage’, where a couple of anchor people interviewed others about the Christmas season.