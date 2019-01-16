PICs – Ecole Heritage students have fun at Falher arena



Students in Grades 1-6 at Ecole Heritage had their fun on the ice at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on January 9. They went here, there and everywhere on the ice, some making it around on their skates with no problem, while others were trying to get their balance and some used chairs to maintain themselves on the ice. The next activities that Ecole Heritage will hold are Toque Day (high school students) and more skating on January 23, and Twins Day (elementary students) will be held on January 24.