Heritage student sets 2 records

Chris Clegg

Spotlight

A Falher Ecole Heritage student smashed two records at the High Prairie School Division Track and Field Meet May 16 in High Prairie.

Tenille Guerette set new marks in the Junior Girl’s Division in discus and shot put. Her toss in discus of 21.06 metres was better than Kinuso student Braide Locke’s 19.62 metres set in 2014. In shot put, she set the new mark with a toss of 8.77 metres, more than one metre better than the old record set in 2015 by Prairie River Junior High School’s [High Prairie] Mackenzie Calhoon at 7.49 metres.

In all, seven records were set at the meet, held under cool and windy conditions.

The other record set in Junior Girls was by PRJH’s Anna Milsap in javelin. Her toss of 23.45 metres set the new mark. PRJH’s Mackenzie Calhoon had the old record of 22.90 metres.

A fourth record in junior high was set in Senior Boy’s Division discus. Paul Dubois of Donnelly G.P. Vanier tossed the discus 27.40 metres, smashing the old record of 25.35 metres by Jacob Sholtz of Slave Lake Roland Michener School in 2016.

Three high school records were also set.

In the Junior Women’s Division, Kinuso School’s Preslee Wild set a new mark in shot put with a toss of 10.85 metres. The old record, set in 2016, was by High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School’s Shayleah Cunningham, at 9.11 metres.

EWP’s Trista Calhoon set a new mark in the Intermediate Women’s Division in javelin. Her toss of 26.92 metres smashed the old record of 19.80 metres set by EWP’s Sarah Rederburg in 2015.

Wabasca Mistassiniy School’s Tyler Anderson set the final record in the Junior Men’s Division discus. His new mark of 29.95 metres was slightly more than the old record of 28.22 metres, held by Austin Doan in 2015, and Robbie Lemay in 2016, both of EWP.

High Prairie schools dominated the competition due to their excellence and sheer number of entrants.

In junior high competition, PRJH won 38 of 72 events and the aggregate point total of 349. Next was High Prairie St. Andrew’s School with 141 points, including 11 wins.

In senior high, E.W. Pratt won 43 of 71 events and amassed 459 points. Roland Michener was second with 79 points and Mistassiniy third with 71 points.

First and second place winners advance to the zone meet later this month.