Ecole Heritage student learns about Alberta government processes

Aaqilah Charron, in the front-middle, and other members who participated in the FJA (francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta) during May 3-6.

Principal Nicole Walisser
Ecole Heritage

Our student, Aaqilah Charron, attended the FJA (francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta), legislature program last week, May 3 to 6, in Edmonton at the Legislature.

The program is called Parlement jeunesse de l’Alberta. They were 125 participants from across the province.

The participants acted as deputies, lobbyists, journalists and pages in a mock parliament.

The group passed a mock bill regarding the publication in personal information on social media. Aaqilah played the role of a page.

 

