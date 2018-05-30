Ecole Heritage student learns about Alberta government processes



Principal Nicole Walisser

Ecole Heritage

Our student, Aaqilah Charron, attended the FJA (francophonie jeunesse de l’Alberta), legislature program last week, May 3 to 6, in Edmonton at the Legislature.



The program is called Parlement jeunesse de l’Alberta. They were 125 participants from across the province.



The participants acted as deputies, lobbyists, journalists and pages in a mock parliament.



The group passed a mock bill regarding the publication in personal information on social media. Aaqilah played the role of a page.