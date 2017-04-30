Ecole Heritage junior badminton players win medals in Grimshaw, Valleyview

Express Staff

The junior badminton players for Ecole Heritage participated in a badminton tournament in Grimshaw on March 25 and Valleyview on April 5 and they brought home medals.

Here is a list of winners for each event.

Grimshaw – Le 25 mars

GOLD

Junior simple féminin: Tenille Guérette. Junior double mixte: Meera Sylvain et Justin Aubin.

Senior simple féminin: Amber Guérette.

BRONZE

Intermédiaire simple féminin: Hannah Dion. Intermédiaire simple masculin: Mathieu Maisonneuve.

Senior simple masculin: Éric Lavoie. Senior double mixte: Matthew Fischer et Quinn Côté.

Valleyview – Le 5 avril

OR

Junior simple féminin: Tenille Guérette.

Senior simple féminin: Amber Guérette. Senior double masculin: Tommy Yaremko et Alexandre Laforest.

ARGENT

Junior double masculin: Samuel Velie et Justin Aubin. Junior mixte: Meera Sylvain et Dylan Dion.

Intermédiaire double féminin: Hannah Dion et Émilie Aubin.

Senior simple masculin: Éric Lavoie. Senior mixte: Matthew Fischer et Quinn Côté.

Other tournaments

The next junior high tournament will be held in Grimshaw on May 6. The senior high players go to Valleyview on April 29. Provincials will be held in Red Deere May 5-6. Look for stories about these in future editions of the Express.