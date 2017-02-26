St. Paul’s Heritage Committee to hold ‘Lenten Lunches’ fundraiser at McLennan Legion

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

St. Paul’s Heritage House Preservation Committee is holding “Lenten Lunches” to raise funds for the maintenance of the historic manse house and St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

The $8 lunches, consisting of soup, sandwiches, dessert, tea and coffee will be served at the McLennan Legion Hall every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm from March 8 to April 12.

The restored heritage house and St. Paul’s Church opened to the public in May 2015 and celebrated its 85th anniversary on August 21, 2016. The

Preservation Committee, which originally had about 15 members, now consists of Norma Sobolewski and Alice MacMillian who remain actively involved in the heritage project.

With the exception of a few grants, donations and fundraising, a significant portion of the funds used for the restoration and ongoing maintenance come from the annual summer-long garage sale at the Legion Hall.

The McLennan Royal Canadian Legion has generously donated the use of its hall to the Heritage Committee for the summer-long garage sale and for what is the first “Lenten Lunches” fundraising initiative.

The preservation committee also hosts a number of fundraising events each year at Heritage House, such as strawberry tea, Christmas in November, and spring, summer and fall themed seasonal events.