École Héritage celebrates 2017 graduation at St. Anne’s Catholic Church

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

École Héritage Graduation celebrations took place at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Falher on Saturday, June 3.

Monsignor Charles Lavoie assisted by Deacon Reg Buchard celebrated Mass during the formal occasion attended by teachers, parents and families of the graduating students.

The twelve guests of honour celebrating their graduation were Alexis Broulotte, Simon Jean, Colleen Jacob, Justine Dubrule, Kelsey Krahn, Oliver Roy, David Sanchez, Nicolas Lavoie, Kayla Guerette, Julianna Gosselin, Cloe Maisonneuve, and David Therriault.

Julianna Gosselin and Olivier Roy shared the honour of giving the 2017 graduation speeches.

École Héritage students Meera Sylvain and Mia Maisonneuve along with school staff Joël Lavoie, Jean-Pierre Lavoie, Chantal Roy and Charles Marinier provided music at the occasion.

The ceremony at St. Anne’s Church also included the graduates partaking in the ritualistic lighting of the candles and the placing of toys and other emblems of childhood at the top of the church, representing the road to maturity and putting aside of childish things as the graduates go out in the world.

Following the church celebrations, a banquet was held at Centre Chevaliers during which the following bursaries were awarded.

CSNO $800 – Cloé Maisonneuve Bourse de l’ACFA:

S.C.E.N.O $250 (entrepreneurship) – Justine Dubrûle

Études professionnelles et techniques $250 (career & technology studies) – Simon Jean

Bourse St-Isidore $300 (notable work in the francophone community) – Cloé Maisonneuve.

Bourse Compagnons $300 (notable community work in the following areas – economic, education, social, sport and spiritiual) – Cloé Maisonneuve

Bourse Alfred P. Canuel $500 (highest academic standing) – Nicolas Lavoie

“The graduation spiritual and ceremonial celebration were both extremely touching events,” says École Héritage Principal, Nicole Walisser. “To see our graduates entering the church in their gowns is a very moving event; they celebrate their success with God, their families, friends, relatives and teachers.”