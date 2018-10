The junior girls’ volleyball team at Ecole Heritage captured gold at the annual Ty Dennison Memorial Tournament in Peace River Sept. 29. In front are Nadia Lavoie, Anick Aubin and Chelsea Fischer. In back, left-right, are Entraineure Nicole Walisser, Brooke Lambert, Mia Maisonneuve, Tenille Guérette and Meera Sylvain. Not shown, Zoé Roy and Danika Aubin. Submitted photo.