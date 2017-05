Five badminton players for Ecole Heritage travelled to Red Deere for provincials during May 5-6, and all of them brought home medals. Here is the listing of their wins: Senior Boys Singles: Category A, Simon Jean, Bronze; Senior Girls Singles: Category B, Kayla Guérette, Bronze; Intermediate Boys Singles: Category B, Nicolas Lavoie, Silver; and Intermediate Mixed: Category B, Charly Thibault and Edith Sanzhez, Silver.