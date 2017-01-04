Happy New Year to all

Reeve Robert Brochu

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

On behalf of Council and Staff of the Municipal District of Smoky River, I would like to wish everyone a wonderful, prosperous and healthy New Year.

2016. What a Year! What started out as a dry spring with everyone wondering if it was ever going to rain again, certainly changed in a hurry.

Who would have thought that an early finish to seeding would result in an extremely late finish to harvest with a substantial amount of crop staying out in the field? 2017 will be challenging for the farming community as combining will need to happen before seeding can even begin.

Twenty to thirty inches and more of rain was not exactly kind to our municipal roads either. Too much is just too much. Many of the road construction projects we would have liked to do had to be postponed. I’m sure that it will be a challenge in 2017 just to get our roads back to where they should be.

2017 will bring many new challenges to us all as we wait to see how Bill-6 and the new Carbon Tax will affect us all. Good? Bad? The same? I guess time will tell.

Once again I would like to extend Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes to everyone as you spend time with family and friends. Have a safe and wonderful Holiday Season.