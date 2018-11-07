PICs – Halloween party held at the Villa Beausejour



The Villa Beausejour held a big Halloween party for its residents and guests on October 31, including a costume contest. In the top photo, left-right, are Giselle Soucy; best dressed couple Gaetanne Ouellet and Alice Papineau; and Rita Pineau. In the photo above, left-right, are Mercedes Benoit (best costume); Cecile Guay; Rollande Boisvert (most original); Isabelle Doran; Marriette Guay; and Henri Martineau. Not shown is Annette Dupuis who won the prize for the funniest costume. Submitted photos.