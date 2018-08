Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Horse enthusiasts converged at the Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly during the long weekend of Aug. 4-6 for a summer gymkhana event.

A competition was held on Aug. 4, featuring pole bending and barrel racing, with prizes handed out at the end.

A fun event was held there the second day. Look for a story and more photos in the Aug. 15 edition of the Smoky River Express.