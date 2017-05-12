Gwynne Dyer to speak at Georges P. Vanier

Carolyn Giroux

Georges P. Vanier

The public is invited to hear a presentation by renowned author Gwynne Dyer.

He will make his presentation at Georges P. Vanier, beginning at 10:20 a.m. on May 15. The event is free of charge.

About Gwynne Dyer

Gwynne Dyer has worked as a freelance journalist, columnist, broadcaster and lecturer on international affairs for more than 20 years, but he was originally trained as an historian. Born in Newfoundland, he received degrees from Canadian, American and British universities, finishing with a Ph.D. in Military and Middle Eastern History from the University of London. He served in three navies and held academic appointments at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and Oxford University before launching his twice-weekly column on international affairs, which is published by over 175 papers in some 45 countries.

His first television series, the seven-part documentary ‘War’, was aired in 45 countries in the mid-80’s. One episode, ‘The Profession of Arms’, was nominated for an Academy Award. His more recent works include the 1994 series ‘The Human Race’, and ‘Protection Force’, a three-part series on peacekeepers in Bosnia, both of which won Gemini awards. His award-winning radio documentaries include ‘The Gorbachev Revolution’, a seven-part series based on Dyer’s experiences in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union in 1987-90, and ‘Millenium’, a six-hour series on the emerging global culture.

In Canada, Dyer’s column appears regularly in the Telegram in St. John’s, the Halifax Daily News, the Fredericton Daily Gleaner, Le Soleil in Quebec City, La Presse in Montreal, Le Droit in Ottawa, the Kingston Whig-Standard, NOW in Toronto, the Hamilton Spectator, the Kitchener-Waterloo Record, the Guelph Mercury, the Sudbury Star, the Thunder Bay Chronicle-Journal, the Winnipeg Free Press, Prairie Dog/Planet S in Saskatchewan, Vue in Edmonton, Fast Forward in Calgary, Georgia Straight in Vancouver, Times Colonist in Victoria, and about forty other newspapers.

In the United States, his column appears in the Cincinnati Post, Columbus Dispatch, Dayton Daily News, Hartford Courant, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Philadelphia Inquirer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Raleigh News & Observer, Sacramento Bee, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Salt Lake Tribune, San Diego Union-Tribune, Toledo Blade, and about twenty other papers.

Outside North America, papers that use Dyer’s column regularly include the Japan Times, the Korea Times, the Straits Times (Singapore), the South China Morning Post (Hong Kong), the Bangkok Post, the Canberra Times, the New Zealand Herald, The Pioneer (New Delhi), DNA (Bombay, The Telegraph (Calcutta), Dawn (Karachi), 7 Days (Dubai), the Bahrain Tribune, Arab News (Saudi Arabia), the Jordan Times, Egypt Today, the Jerusalem Post, the Turkish Daily News, the Moscow Times, Lidove Noviny (Prague), Monitor (Sofia), Helsingin Sanomat (Finland), Information (Copenhagen), NRC Handelsblad (Rotterdam), De Standaard (Brussels), Zeitpunkt (Switzerland), Internazionale (Rome), Daily Vision (Uganda), The Star (Nairobi), The Citizen (Johannesburg), the Cape Times, the Jamaica Daily Gleaner, the Trinidad Express, the Barbados Advocate and the Buenos Aires Herald.

Dyer’s recent books include “Ignorant Armies: Sliding into War in Iraq” (2003), “Future: Tense” (2005) and “The Mess They Made: The Middle East After Iraq” (2007), all of which were number one or number two on the Globe & Mail’s non-fiction best-seller list.

His new book, “Climate Wars,” based on his recent CBC “Ideas” series of the same name, deals with the frightening geopolitical implications of large-scale climate change, and has just been published in Canada by Random House.

“Crawling from the Wreckage,” just published, traces the world’s halting emergence from the dark tunnel of the past decade, a time marked by exaggerated fears of terrorism, futile and unnecessary wars in the Middle East, neglect of climate change, and financial near-collapse.

For more information, go to http://gwynnedyer.com.