Gwynne Dyer speaks at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Students at Georges P. Vanier and the public had the opportunity to hear from Gwynne Dyer on May 15.

He was at the school to offer his analysis about the extent/limitations of Muslim extremism and what he perceives are missteps and overreaction by Western governments to it.

He also held a question and answer session with the audience following his presentation.

