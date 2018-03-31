Guy Sports Committee holds their annual general meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Guy Sports Committee held their annual general meeting at the Guy Community Centre during the evening of March 14.



Those present reviewed the minutes of the AGM on March 15, 2017, which were hen approved as presented. They also reviewed and approved the 2017 financial statement.



Next, Simone Gagnon read the president’s report, commenting that the rentals for weekends were good last year, as were the drop-ins for pickleball.



A community garage sale, a home business show and the Ukrainian New Years supper were held at the Guy Community Centre as well. Also, the sports committee had a bake sale at the Falher Christmas Expo and Santa Day.



The committee plans to put up a gazebo by the playground, or near the campsite. The old furnaces were fixed, and a sound system was installed. Gagnon said in conclusion:



“It has been a pleasure working with the committee members and the community, but I will be starting a new chapter in my life and moving away. But I will be back for future events and visiting family and friends.”



Gagnon’s report was approved and presented as well. The election of the executive and the board of directors was the last item on the agenda.



The executive consists of:



. President Wendy Tokarz (new).



. Vice-President Bev Anuszewski (new).



. Secretary Diana Desharnais (continuing).



. Treasurer Paulette Gosselin (continuing).



The board of directors consists of:



. Director Judy Tetachuk (new).



. Director Dana Tokarz (new).



. Director Clover Simoneau (continuing).