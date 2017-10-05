Guindon emphasizes connections to farmers, fresh perspective in bid for M.D. council

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Denis Guindon feels a strong affinity for the Smoky River region and he wants to bring new ideas and perspectives to council.

“I want to give my time to the community and provide a fresh perspective to council,” says Guindon, who is running in Ward 1.

There must be better communication between council and ratepayers, and resolution of issues in a more timely manner, he adds.

Guindon’s family has farmed in the region for four generations. Guindon was born and raised in the region and he has no plans to leave.

“I’ve always kept in touch with farmers and helped where I can.”

Guindon always worked with his dad, Lucien Guindon, until his retirement.

Guindon has taken his farming experience beyond the region, as he serves as a director for the Alberta Canola Commission. He also serves on the board for the 5 Star Golf Course and as a director for Grandma’s Den and the Falher Friendship Corner Association.