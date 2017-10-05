Grimshaw Gun Shows draws dealers, visitors from all over

Pictured above, from left, are Marlow Henrikson and Russel Daly, of Rednecks for Real in Drayton Valley.

Mac Olsen
The Grimshaw Curling Rink was filled with firearms and hunting goods dealers during the weekend of Sept. 23-24, and co-organizer Jerrold Lundgaard takes satisfaction with the outcome.
“I’m pleased with the support of the volunteers and the public,” says Lundgaard. “It brings people and firearms that you might not see otherwise.”
Paul Hebert, the other organizer, noted that they had 80 tables of merchandise, and the dealers were from all over Alberta, including High Prairie, and some came from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.
One dealer, Richard Johnson of Vegreville, was selling pens made from bullets and military shells.
Jessie Rovang had her wooden art collection, including several made from antlers.
Approximately 15 volunteers helped with the event.
The proceeds will go to the Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter, the Salvation Army, the Shell Rotary House in Peace River and the National Firearms Association.

Kevin Morrison checks out a level action rifle.
Justine and Kris Heba, of Golden Guns & Tackle Ltd. in Beaverlodge were one of the displays at the Grimshaw Gun Show held Sept. 23-24.
Pictured above is Jessie Rovang, of Peace River, with her wooden art collection.
Richard Johnson, from Vegreville, sold pens made from bullets and military shells.
Jerrold Lundgaard, one of the organizers, appreciates the public and volunteer support for the Grimshaw Gun Show.

