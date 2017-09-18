Grande Prairie seeking assistance in ongoing investigation

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section is looking to speak with a male who rendered assistance to an injured male on September 16, 2017 at the Tim Horton’s on 100 Avenue and 105 Street between the hours of 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM. This is in relation to an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this moment.

If you have information on this matter, contact Constable Michelle Mosher at 780-978-4416 or Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.