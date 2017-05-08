Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Stops Result in Charges and Seized Firearm

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta –Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted a traffic stop which resulted in firearm related charges.

On Thursday May 4, 2017 at approximately 11:45 P.M. the RCMP Crime Reduction Unit were conducting patrols when a vehicle fled from them as they attempted to stop it in relation to a traffic violation. Police lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount of time but shortly thereafter it was located in a residential parking lot in the area of 100 Street and Prairie Road. Bradley MCCULLOUGH (26) from Grande Prairie and Jason LOSING (38) from Clairmont were located and arrested without incident near the suspect vehicle.

Through police investigation, the RCMP were able to seize a loaded firearm from the suspect vehicle.

MCCULLOUGH has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of prohibited weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Occupy a vehicle knowing there was at that time a firearm in it

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Flight from Police

Breach of Recognizance

LOSING has been charged with the following criminal offences:

Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of prohibited weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Occupy a vehicle knowing that there was at that time a firearm in it

Possession of a restricted weapon contrary to a Court Order.

MCCULLOUGH and LOSING are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 15, 2017.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.