Grande Prairie RCMP: Traffic Stop Nets Criminal Charges

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On March 24, 2017 at 11:37 p.m., County Enhanced RCMP, in conjunction with County Enforcement, witnessed a vehicle speeding Southbound on Weyerhaeuser Road near Highway 40. When police initiated their Emergency Equipment, the offending vehicle fled from police.

Further police investigation revealed the licence plate attached to the white Lexus LS400 had been reported as stolen from an incident which occurred in Grande Prairie on February 16, 2017. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was located parked at a well site, approximately 3 kilometres from the initial incident. The vehicle was still occupied by one lone male. The driver of the vehicle, Kyle FOISY (25) from Ardrossan, Alberta, was arrested and taken into custody without any further incident.

FOISY has been charged with the following:

Fail to provide a Breath Sample (CC)

Flight from Police (CC)

Driving while Disqualified (CC)

Possession of Stolen Property under $5,000 (CC)

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle (Traffic Safety Act)

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle (TSA)

FOISY is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 5, 2017.