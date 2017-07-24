RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Stop Nets Criminal Charges

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On July 6, 2017 Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) attempted to stop a vehicle which fled from police at a high rated speed. The male driver along with the vehicle were known to police and was not followed for public safety reasons.

On July 7, 2017 the Crime Reduction Unit located the male suspect and the vehicle parked in the Patterson residential area in Grande Prairie. Police arrested the lone male without any further incident. While conducting their investigation police seized an imitation of a handgun; 37 grams of Crystal Meth; 12 grams of Cocaine and under 1 gram of Heroine.

27-year-old, Grande Prairie male, Tyler MEAGHER has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle when pursued by police

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 3

Use of imitation weapon in the commission of an offence

Possession of property obtained by crime

MEAGHER was also charged for driving while unauthorized under the Traffic Safety Act. He is to appear in Provincial Court on July 26, 2017.

The Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit supports front line operations with dedicated uniformed members to pro-actively detect and deter criminal activity in the city of Grande Prairie.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.